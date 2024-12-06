Lohan Ratwatte arrested over drunk driving accident

Lohan Ratwatte arrested over drunk driving accident

December 6, 2024   07:06 pm

Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte, who was released on bail yesterday, has been arrested at Kollupitiya following a traffic accident.

Police said the former state minister was arrested due to driving under the influence of alcohol. 

Lohan Ratwatte and his wife Shashi Prabha Ratwatte were granted bail yesterday (05) by the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court, following their arrest over charges of using a luxury car illegally imported and assembled in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the court had ordered them released on a cash bail of Rs. 25,000 each and two personal bonds of Rs. 1 million each. The court also issued an overseas travel ban on Ratwatte.

Police had found the luxury car in question during an inspection carried out based on information received by the police headquarters regarding a luxury car without number plates at a three-storied house in the Embuldeniya area in Mirihana, belonging to Shashi Prabha Ratwatte, the wife of former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte.

During the investigation, both Ratwatte and his wife had explained to the police that his mother-in-law resides in the said house. They had claimed that the car had been brought there a while back by Ratwatte’s private secretary, who was recently found dead with gunshot injuries in the Katugastota area of Kandy.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President AKD addresses several concerns during discussion with media heads

President AKD addresses several concerns during discussion with media heads

US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu visits Sri Lanka (English)

US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu visits Sri Lanka (English)

President meets ITAK parliamentary group; Discuss power devolution and missing persons (English)

President meets ITAK parliamentary group; Discuss power devolution and missing persons (English)

No political favoritism in granting new investment opportunities - President to BOI officials (English)

No political favoritism in granting new investment opportunities - President to BOI officials (English)

Govt. allocates nearly Rs. 1,402 billion through Vote on Account (English)

Govt. allocates nearly Rs. 1,402 billion through Vote on Account (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm