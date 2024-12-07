Showery conditions expected to enhance in next few days - Met Dept.

Showery conditions expected to enhance in next few days - Met Dept.

December 7, 2024   08:14 am

The Meteorology Department says an easterly wave type disturbance will be affecting the weather conditions in the island in next few days. 

Under its influence, showery conditions are expected to enhance in the Northern and Eastern provinces from December 10. 

The Northeast monsoon condition also expected to establishing gradually over the island along with above condition.

Meanwhile , several spells of showers will occur in Northern and Eastern provinces, the Met. department said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected in most places of the island during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Digital economy to generate USD 15 billion revenue in five years  President (English)

Digital economy to generate USD 15 billion revenue in five years  President (English)

Digital economy to generate USD 15 billion revenue in five years  President (English)

US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu calls on Sri Lanka's foreign minister (English)

US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu calls on Sri Lanka's foreign minister (English)

Sri Lanka Customs confident of achieving tax revenue target (English)

Sri Lanka Customs confident of achieving tax revenue target (English)

2024 General Election: Deadline to submit expense reports ends today (English)

2024 General Election: Deadline to submit expense reports ends today (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President AKD addresses several concerns during discussion with media heads

President AKD addresses several concerns during discussion with media heads

US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu visits Sri Lanka (English)

US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu visits Sri Lanka (English)