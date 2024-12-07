Showery conditions expected to enhance in next few days - Met Dept.

The Meteorology Department says an easterly wave type disturbance will be affecting the weather conditions in the island in next few days.

Under its influence, showery conditions are expected to enhance in the Northern and Eastern provinces from December 10.

The Northeast monsoon condition also expected to establishing gradually over the island along with above condition.

Meanwhile , several spells of showers will occur in Northern and Eastern provinces, the Met. department said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected in most places of the island during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.