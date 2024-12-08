Showery conditions expected to enhance over several provinces

December 8, 2024   08:48 am

The Department of Meteorology says the low-pressure area, formed over southeast Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify further and move west-northwestwards during the next 24 hours.

It is likely to reach over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka – Tamil Nadu coasts around December 11. 

Under its influence, showery conditions are expected to enhance in the Northern and Eastern provinces from December 10.

The Northeast monsoon condition also expected to establish gradually over the island along with above condition.

Meanwhile, several spells of showers will occur in Northern and Eastern provinces, the Met. Department said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Western, and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers about 75mm are likely at some places in Western, and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, and Matara districts, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

