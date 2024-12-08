40% decline in salt production: Sri Lanka to import salt?

The Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development states that the ministry will look into a reported decline in salt production within the country.

A spokesperson from the ministry confirmed that salt production companies had submitted reports indicating a 40% drop in output over the past two years, citing adverse weather conditions as the primary cause.

In response to the alarming figures, the ministry assured that immediate steps would be taken to investigate the issue and implement necessary measures to address the shortfall.

It was reported that the decline has already impacted the availability of salt locally.

Accordingly, the salt production companies have requested the government approval for importing salt to mitigate the shortage. The companies have formally communicated their appeal to the ministry.

However, the Ministry of Trade stated that a final decision on salt imports will be made based on a proper evaluation of the existing salt reserves in the country and analyzing consumption demands.

Despite the ongoing discussions, the Ministry of Trade has clarified that no decision has been taken yet regarding the importation of salt.