40% decline in salt production: Sri Lanka to import salt?

40% decline in salt production: Sri Lanka to import salt?

December 8, 2024   11:17 am

The Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development states that the ministry will look into a reported decline in salt production within the country.  

A spokesperson from  the ministry confirmed that salt production companies had submitted reports indicating a 40% drop in output over the past two years, citing adverse weather conditions as the primary cause.  

In response to the alarming figures, the ministry assured that immediate steps would be taken to investigate the issue and implement necessary measures to address the shortfall.  

It was reported that the decline has already impacted the availability of salt locally. 

Accordingly, the salt production companies have requested the government approval for importing salt to mitigate the shortage. The companies have formally communicated their appeal to the ministry.  

However, the Ministry of Trade stated that a final decision on salt imports will be made based on a proper evaluation of the existing salt reserves in the country and analyzing consumption demands.

Despite the ongoing discussions, the Ministry of Trade has clarified that no decision has been taken yet regarding the importation of salt.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

US pledges support for Sri Lanka's reforms in governance, agriculture, economy and maritime security (English)

US pledges support for Sri Lanka's reforms in governance, agriculture, economy and maritime security (English)

Trade unions criticize CEB's proposal not to revise electricity tariffs (English)

Trade unions criticize CEB's proposal not to revise electricity tariffs (English)

Easterly wave type disturbance to impact weather in Sri Lanka  Met. Department (English)

Easterly wave type disturbance to impact weather in Sri Lanka  Met. Department (English)

Govt aims to bring about new transformation in country, grounded in research, evidence, and data  PM (English)

Govt aims to bring about new transformation in country, grounded in research, evidence, and data  PM (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Digital economy to generate USD 15 billion revenue in five years  President (English)

Digital economy to generate USD 15 billion revenue in five years  President (English)