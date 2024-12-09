Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

December 9, 2024   08:13 am

The Meteorology Department says the Low-Pressure Area in the southeast Bay of Bengalis likely to move west-northwestwards and reach over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka – Tamil Nadu coasts around  December 11.

Under its influence, showery conditions are expected to enhance in the Northern and Eastern provinces from December 10.

The Northeast monsoon condition also expected to establishing gradually over the island along with above condition, the Met. Department said.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and Eastern provinces and in Matale district. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts during the evening or night, it said.

Fairly heavy showers about 75mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces during the morning, the statement added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

