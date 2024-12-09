Lohan Ratwatte produced before Magistrate

Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte, who was arrested and remanded for causing a road accident while driving under the influence of alcohol, was produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (9).

He was arrested on December 6 for causing a road accident while driving under the influence of alcohol and was remanded until December 9 after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court on December 7.

Ratwatte, who was released on bail on December 5 in a separate case, was returning from a relative’s house on December 06 when his Defender collided with another vehicle near the Kollupitiya Junction.

Following a complaint made to the Kollupitiya Police regarding the accident, investigations confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time, leading to his arrest on charges of causing an accident while intoxicated.

