Lohan Ratwatte granted bail over drunk driving incident

December 9, 2024   01:46 pm

Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte, who was arrested and remanded for causing a road accident while driving under the influence of alcohol, has been granted bail.

He was ordered to be released on bail after being produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (9), Ada Derana reporter said.

Ratwatte was arrested on December 06 for causing a road accident while driving under the influence of alcohol and threatening the aggrieved party.

Subsequently, he was remanded until December 09 after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court on December 07.

Ratwatte, who was released on bail on December 05 in a separate case, was returning from a relative’s house on December 06 when his Defender collided with another vehicle near the Kollupitiya Junction. 

Following a complaint made to the Kollupitiya Police regarding the accident, investigations confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time, leading to his arrest on charges of causing an accident while intoxicated.

Accordingly, the police arrested Ratwatte on charges of causing an accident while driving under the influence of alcohol.

