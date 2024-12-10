Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

December 10, 2024   07:44 am

The Meteorology Department says the low-pressure area still persists over southeast Bay of Bengal and is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and reach over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka – Tamil Nadu coasts around December 11.

Showers will occur at times in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night, the Met. Department said.

Fairly heavy showers about 75mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces during the morning, it said.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

 

 

