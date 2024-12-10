President Dissanayakes India visit on Dec. 15

President Dissanayakes India visit on Dec. 15

December 10, 2024   11:47 am

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will undertake an official visit to India on December 15 following an invitation from the Indian government.

This was confirmed by the Cabinet spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa during the Cabinet press conference held on November 26.

This will be Dissanayake’s inaugural foreign trip since assuming the presidency.

Dr. Jayatissa further stated that the President will be in India until December 17, and will call on India’s President, Prime Minister and several other dignitaries. 

The Head of the State will be accompanied by the Foreign Minister and the Deputy Minister of Finance for the visit, the Cabinet Spokesman added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath had previously stated that Dissanayake will call on India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who became the first foreign dignitary to call on Dissanayake when he was elected President in September and had extended the invitation. 

Jaishankar visited Sri Lanka in October after the National People’s Power (NPP) government led by Dissanayake came to power on September 23.

During his visit to Colombo, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar paid courtesy calls on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya. On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister Jaishankar had extended an invitation to President Dissanayake to undertake a visit to India at a mutually convenient date.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No liquor licenses were issued as bribes: Ex-President Ranil responds to allegations (English)

No liquor licenses were issued as bribes: Ex-President Ranil responds to allegations (English)

President vows to fully utilize his powers to tackle corruption in Sri Lanka (English)

President vows to fully utilize his powers to tackle corruption in Sri Lanka (English)

No bonuses for CEB employees this year (English)

No bonuses for CEB employees this year (English)

A criminal charge against ex-President Ranil? - Dullas writes to President (English)

A criminal charge against ex-President Ranil? - Dullas writes to President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Imported rice stocks expected to reach Sri Lanka next week

Imported rice stocks expected to reach Sri Lanka next week