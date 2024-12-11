S Korea ex-minister linked to martial law move attempts to take his life

S Korea ex-minister linked to martial law move attempts to take his life

December 11, 2024   10:25 am

South Korea’s former defence minister Kim Yong-hyun, who claimed responsibility for the president’s failed attempt to place the country under martial law last week, has tried to take his own life, an official said.

Authorities found him while making the attempt in his detention centre on Tuesday night, Shin Yong-hae, the justice ministry’s correctional agency chief, told lawmakers.

In the wake of Yoon’s shock martial law order, Kim resigned last week along with other top presidential staff.

He had been detained on Sunday for investigation.

Source: BBC 
--Agencies

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support: 

- For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926

- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570 

- CCCline: 1333 (toll free)

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

TV Derana awarded 'Service Brand of the Year 2024' at 'SLIM Brand Excellence 2024' Awards (English)

TV Derana awarded 'Service Brand of the Year 2024' at 'SLIM Brand Excellence 2024' Awards (English)

TV Derana awarded 'Service Brand of the Year 2024' at 'SLIM Brand Excellence 2024' Awards (English)

US sanctions Kapila Chandrasena and Udayanga Weeratunga over corruption (English)

US sanctions Kapila Chandrasena and Udayanga Weeratunga over corruption (English)

Sri Lanka receives China's fabric grant for 2025 school uniforms (English)

Sri Lanka receives China's fabric grant for 2025 school uniforms (English)

ADB approves USD 30 million financing facility for Sri Lanka's CEB (English)

ADB approves USD 30 million financing facility for Sri Lanka's CEB (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No liquor licenses were issued as bribes: Ex-President Ranil responds to allegations (English)

No liquor licenses were issued as bribes: Ex-President Ranil responds to allegations (English)

President vows to fully utilize his powers to tackle corruption in Sri Lanka (English)

President vows to fully utilize his powers to tackle corruption in Sri Lanka (English)