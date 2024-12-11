S Korea ex-minister linked to martial law move attempts to take his life

South Korea’s former defence minister Kim Yong-hyun, who claimed responsibility for the president’s failed attempt to place the country under martial law last week, has tried to take his own life, an official said.

Authorities found him while making the attempt in his detention centre on Tuesday night, Shin Yong-hae, the justice ministry’s correctional agency chief, told lawmakers.

In the wake of Yoon’s shock martial law order, Kim resigned last week along with other top presidential staff.

He had been detained on Sunday for investigation.

Source: BBC

