The Supreme Court has ruled that the arrest and detention of the former Governor of Western Province Azath Salley, under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) in 2021 was illegal.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court also ordered the respondents to pay Rs. 75,000 as compensation to the plaintiff.

The former Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekara, and the then Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) were among those named as respondents in the case.