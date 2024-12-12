SC rules Azath Salleys arrest under PTA unlawful

SC rules Azath Salleys arrest under PTA unlawful

December 12, 2024   01:21 pm

The Supreme Court has ruled that the arrest and detention of the former Governor of Western Province Azath Salley, under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) in 2021 was illegal.  

Accordingly, the Supreme Court also ordered the respondents to pay Rs. 75,000 as compensation to the plaintiff. 

The former Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekara, and the then Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) were among those named as respondents in the case.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Court directs CID to develop programme to reimburse 'Onmax DT' depositors

Court directs CID to develop programme to reimburse 'Onmax DT' depositors

Govt intervention and policies crucial for success in digitization  Dr. Bandula Wijay (English)

Govt intervention and policies crucial for success in digitization  Dr. Bandula Wijay (English)

Historic Kandyan Kings' Palace reopens following US-funded restoration (English)

Historic Kandyan Kings' Palace reopens following US-funded restoration (English)

Unidentified fever spreads in Jaffna (English)

Unidentified fever spreads in Jaffna (English)

Faiszer Musthapha to be appointed NDF National List MP (English)

Faiszer Musthapha to be appointed NDF National List MP (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm