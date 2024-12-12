SJB announces its National List MPs

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has finally announced the four names nominated to fill its remaining National List MP seats in Parliament.

Accordingly, the main opposition party has named Mano Ganesan, Nizam Kariapper, Sujeewa Senasinghe and Mohamed Ismail for the remaining four National List MP posts.

Following the General Election held on November 14, the SJB secured five National List MP seats (bonus seats).

On November 19, the General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Ranjith Madduma Bandara, had been appointed to one of National List seats of the SJB while discussions had continued until today regarding the four remaining seats.

Meanwhile, the Colombo District Court today issued a restraining order preventing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) from submitting their National List MP nominees without including the name of Nizam Kariapper of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC).

The District Court issued this order after considering a plaint filed by SLMC leader MP Rauff Hakeem.