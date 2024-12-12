SJB announces its National List MPs

SJB announces its National List MPs

December 12, 2024   02:53 pm

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has finally announced the four names nominated to fill its remaining National List MP seats in Parliament. 

Accordingly, the main opposition party has named Mano Ganesan, Nizam Kariapper, Sujeewa Senasinghe and Mohamed Ismail for the remaining four National List MP posts.

Following the General Election held on November 14, the SJB secured five National List MP seats (bonus seats). 

On November 19, the General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Ranjith Madduma Bandara, had been appointed to one of National List seats of the SJB while discussions had continued until today regarding the four remaining seats.

Meanwhile, the Colombo District Court today issued a restraining order preventing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) from submitting their National List MP nominees without including the name of Nizam Kariapper of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC).

The District Court issued this order after considering a plaint filed by SLMC leader MP Rauff Hakeem.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Court directs CID to develop programme to reimburse 'Onmax DT' depositors

Court directs CID to develop programme to reimburse 'Onmax DT' depositors

Govt intervention and policies crucial for success in digitization  Dr. Bandula Wijay (English)

Govt intervention and policies crucial for success in digitization  Dr. Bandula Wijay (English)

Historic Kandyan Kings' Palace reopens following US-funded restoration (English)

Historic Kandyan Kings' Palace reopens following US-funded restoration (English)

Unidentified fever spreads in Jaffna (English)

Unidentified fever spreads in Jaffna (English)

Faiszer Musthapha to be appointed NDF National List MP (English)

Faiszer Musthapha to be appointed NDF National List MP (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm