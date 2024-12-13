Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers about 75mm are likely at some places in Uva province and in Hambantota district, according to the Met. Department.

Showers can occur at some places of the coastal areas in the Western province and in Galle and Matara districts in the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva provinces during the morning, it said.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.