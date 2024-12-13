Geminids meteor shower visible from Sri Lanka tonight

Geminids meteor shower visible from Sri Lanka tonight

December 13, 2024   10:43 am

The Arthur C. Clarke Institute for Modern Technologies (ACCIMT) says that the Geminids meteor shower, considered as one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year, will be visible tonight (13) and tomorrow (14).

Accordingly, the Geminids meteor shower will be clearly visible for Sri Lankans tomorrow night.

Research scientist (astronomy) at ACCIMT Indika Medagangoda, explained that around 120 meteors per hour will be visible in the northern and eastern skies after 9.00 p.m.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CPC Chairman issues clarification after fuel tanker turns back without unloading

CPC Chairman issues clarification after fuel tanker turns back without unloading

CPC Chairman issues clarification after fuel tanker turns back without unloading

Govt understands the frustration of Sri Lanka's youth PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Govt understands the frustration of Sri Lanka's youth PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Australia gifts Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft to Sri Lanka Air Force (English)

Australia gifts Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft to Sri Lanka Air Force (English)

Sri Lanka receives 55,000 metric tonnes of MOP fertilizer under World Food Programme (English)

Sri Lanka receives 55,000 metric tonnes of MOP fertilizer under World Food Programme (English)

SJB announces its National List MPs (English)

SJB announces its National List MPs (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Court directs CID to develop programme to reimburse 'Onmax DT' depositors

Court directs CID to develop programme to reimburse 'Onmax DT' depositors