Geminids meteor shower visible from Sri Lanka tonight

The Arthur C. Clarke Institute for Modern Technologies (ACCIMT) says that the Geminids meteor shower, considered as one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year, will be visible tonight (13) and tomorrow (14).

Accordingly, the Geminids meteor shower will be clearly visible for Sri Lankans tomorrow night.

Research scientist (astronomy) at ACCIMT Indika Medagangoda, explained that around 120 meteors per hour will be visible in the northern and eastern skies after 9.00 p.m.