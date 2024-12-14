Over 300,000 Sri Lankans left for foreign employment in 2024

Over 300,000 Sri Lankans left for foreign employment in 2024

December 14, 2024   12:12 pm

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) reports that in 2024, the number of Sri Lankans migrant workers who have travelled overseas for employment surpassed 300,000, reaching 300,162 as of December 13. 

This marks the second time in the past decade that such high numbers have been recorded, with a previous high of 310,948 migrant workers in 2022.

Issuing a statement, the SLBFE emphasized that, a notable increase has been observed in the proportion of male migrant workers, which now stands at 60% (177,804 males), while 40% of the total workforce sent abroad were women (122,358). Of those going abroad, 184,140 went through self-basic, while 116,022 went through employment agencies.

Kuwait remained the top destination, with 73,995 Sri Lankans finding employment there, followed by 49,499 workers going to the UAE. There is a growing trend of Sri Lankans seeking employment in countries such as South Korea (7,002), Israel (9,211), Romania (10,274), and Japan (8,251), the statement added.

The SLBFE projects that by the end of 2024, the number of Sri Lankans migrant workers going abroad for work will likely exceed 311,000. Additionally, remittances from migrant workers have contributed significantly to the economy, with Sri Lanka receiving USD 5,961.6 million up to November 2024.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CPC Chairman issues clarification after fuel tanker turns back without unloading

CPC Chairman issues clarification after fuel tanker turns back without unloading

Govt understands the frustration of Sri Lanka's youth PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Govt understands the frustration of Sri Lanka's youth PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Australia gifts Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft to Sri Lanka Air Force (English)

Australia gifts Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft to Sri Lanka Air Force (English)

Sri Lanka receives 55,000 metric tonnes of MOP fertilizer under World Food Programme (English)

Sri Lanka receives 55,000 metric tonnes of MOP fertilizer under World Food Programme (English)

SJB announces its National List MPs (English)

SJB announces its National List MPs (English)