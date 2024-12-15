Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

December 15, 2024   08:15 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Eastern Province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers about 75mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Eastern and Southern provinces, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected in Central, and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

