Landslide warnings issued for 4 districts

December 15, 2024   10:53 am

The National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued early landslide warnings for multiple areas in several districts, as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.

The NBRO says that the warnings will be in effect until 4.00 p.m. tomorrow (Dec. 16).            
                                                                                                      
Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning has been issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) and surrounding areas in the Badulla, Kandy, Kurunegala and Matale districts as follows:

Badulla: Hali Ela, Ella, Haputhale and Passara Divisional Secretariat DSDs and surrounding areas.
Kandy:  Medadumbara and Pathadumbara Divisional Secretariat DSDs and surrounding areas.
Kurunegala:  Rideegama DSD and surrounding areas.
Matale: Ambanganga Korale and Rattota DSDs and surrounding areas.

