President Dissanayake leaves for India

December 15, 2024   02:36 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has left the island for India, a short while ago, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Dissanayake left the island on a 3-day state visit to India from 15 to 17 December.

During the visit, President Dissanayake is scheduled to meet the Indian President Smt. Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian dignitaries on a range of issues of mutual interest.

