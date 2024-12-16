North and East alerted as low-pressure system develops in Bay of Bengal

December 16, 2024   08:15 am

The Department of Meteorology announced that a low-pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal during the next  24 hours. 

In its latest forecast, the department mentioned that it is likely to intensify further and move west-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast, close to North of Sri Lanka during the subsequent two days.

The general public, particularly living in the Eastern and Northern provinces are requested to be attentive to the future forecasts and bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Met. Department said that cloudy skies can be expected over most parts of the island today (16).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central, Uva and North-western provinces and in Matale and Nuwaraeliya districts. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night, it added.

Heavy showers about 100mm are likely at some places in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Matale district, the Met. Department added.

A few showers are likely over the western coastal areas during the morning too.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Matale and Trincomalee districts, according to the department.

Furthermore, the department said that misty conditions can be expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

