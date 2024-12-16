Public consultation for electricity tariff revision begins tomorrow

The public consultation conducted by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) regarding the proposed tariff revision is scheduled to get underway from tomorrow (Dec. 17).

Accordingly, the general public are allowed to submit their opinions regarding the matter virtually or in writing before January 08, 2024.

The relevant submissions can be forwarded to the PUCSL via;

Email – info@pucsl.gov.lk

WhatsApp – 076 4271030

Facebook – www.facebook.com/pucsl

Post – Public Consultation on electricity tariff, Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka, BOC Corporate Tower, Colombo 03

Meanwhile, the final decision of the PUCSL on the proposed electricity tariff revisions will be announced on 17 January 2025.

On December 06, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) submitted its electricity tariff revision proposal to the PUCSL, stating that the existing tariffs will continue further for the next six months.

Previously, it was proposed under the former government that electricity tariffs be revised four times annually. However, in 2023, tariff revisions were carried out three times, while two revisions were made this year. The current government has limited tariff revisions to twice a year.

The relevant proposal was expected to revise electricity tariffs for the first half of 2025, with implementation anticipated from the third week of January next year.