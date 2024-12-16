Lanka T10 match-fixing scandal: Indian team owner to make confidential statement to court

The Indian owner of the ‘Galle Marvels’ team in the Lanka T10 Super League, who was arrested on Thursday (12) over match-fixing allegations, has been ordered to be further remanded until December 18 after being produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (16).

The case was taken up before Colombo Magistrate Thilina Gamage this morning.

During the trial, the defendant Indian national has informed the court that he is prepared to provide a confidential statement to the magistrate regarding the accusations, under the Article 127 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered the suspect to be presented to the court on December 18 for providing the statement and to remand him in custody until then.

The Indian national, Prem Thakur, who owns a franchise in the tournament, was taken into custody by Sri Lanka Police on Thursday in Kandy’s Pallekele stadium, where the league is taking place.

Police confirmed that he is the owner of the ‘Galle Marvels’ team, one of the six competing teams.

The arrest allegedly stemmed from a complaint by a West Indies player on his team, who refused Thakur’s match-fixing request.