ASPI crosses 14,500 points to set new all-time high

The All-Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange has exceeded the 14,500-points mark for the first time in history.

Accordingly, the index gained 295 points (2.08%) to close at 14,500.44 points today (16), marking a new all-time high.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 increased by 105.37 points (2.48%) to reach 4,349.82 points at the close of trading today.

Today’s total turnover was recorded as over Rs. 8.27 billion while the number of shares traded is over 211 million.