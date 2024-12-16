Landslide early warnings issued for 4 districts

Landslide early warnings issued for 4 districts

December 16, 2024   04:34 pm

The National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued early landslide warnings for multiple areas in several districts, as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.

The NBRO says that the warnings will be in effect until 4.00 p.m. tomorrow (Dec. 17).

Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning has been issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas in the Badulla, Kandy, Kurunegala and Matale districts as follows:

Badulla:  Haputhale, Ella, Hali Ela and Passara Divisional Secretariat DSDs and surrounding areas
Kandy: Medadumbara and Pathadumbara DSDs and surrounding areas.
Kurunegala: Rideegama DSD and surrounding areas.
Matale: Rattota and Ambanganga Korale DSDs and surrounding areas.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in India during first foreign trip

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in India during first foreign trip

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in India during first foreign trip

'Top 10 Champions in Diversity' Awards held in Colombo (English)

'Top 10 Champions in Diversity' Awards held in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka aiming for 2.2 million tourist arrivals in 2024 (English)

Sri Lanka aiming for 2.2 million tourist arrivals in 2024 (English)

75,000 kg of imported rice unfit for consumption;Customs orders to re-export (English)

75,000 kg of imported rice unfit for consumption;Customs orders to re-export (English)

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in India during first foreign trip (English)

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in India during first foreign trip (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka targets 4 mln tourists arrivals and USD 8.5 billion revenue by next 2 years (English)

Sri Lanka targets 4 mln tourists arrivals and USD 8.5 billion revenue by next 2 years (English)