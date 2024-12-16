Landslide early warnings issued for 4 districts

The National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued early landslide warnings for multiple areas in several districts, as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.

The NBRO says that the warnings will be in effect until 4.00 p.m. tomorrow (Dec. 17).

Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning has been issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas in the Badulla, Kandy, Kurunegala and Matale districts as follows:

Badulla: Haputhale, Ella, Hali Ela and Passara Divisional Secretariat DSDs and surrounding areas

Kandy: Medadumbara and Pathadumbara DSDs and surrounding areas.

Kurunegala: Rideegama DSD and surrounding areas.

Matale: Rattota and Ambanganga Korale DSDs and surrounding areas.