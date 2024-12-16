President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held a meeting with Indian Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar this afternoon (16).

During the discussion, Vice President Dhankhar extended his congratulations to President Dissanayake on his significant victory in Sri Lanka’s recent Presidential and General Elections, the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties, with key discussions centred on economic cooperation, advancements in agriculture, and digitalization.

Later, President Dissanayake met with Indian Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda, the statement added.



--PMD--