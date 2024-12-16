President AKD meets Indias Vice President and Health Minister

President AKD meets Indias Vice President and Health Minister

December 16, 2024   08:39 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held a meeting with Indian Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar this afternoon (16). 

During the discussion, Vice President Dhankhar extended his congratulations to President Dissanayake on his significant victory in Sri Lanka’s recent Presidential and General Elections, the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated. 

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties, with key discussions centred on economic cooperation, advancements in agriculture, and digitalization. 

Later, President Dissanayake met with Indian Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda, the statement added.


--PMD--

 

470205129-990477893111831-4722612916208930058-n

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in India during first foreign trip

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in India during first foreign trip

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in India during first foreign trip

'Top 10 Champions in Diversity' Awards held in Colombo (English)

'Top 10 Champions in Diversity' Awards held in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka aiming for 2.2 million tourist arrivals in 2024 (English)

Sri Lanka aiming for 2.2 million tourist arrivals in 2024 (English)

75,000 kg of imported rice unfit for consumption;Customs orders to re-export (English)

75,000 kg of imported rice unfit for consumption;Customs orders to re-export (English)

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in India during first foreign trip (English)

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in India during first foreign trip (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka targets 4 mln tourists arrivals and USD 8.5 billion revenue by next 2 years (English)

Sri Lanka targets 4 mln tourists arrivals and USD 8.5 billion revenue by next 2 years (English)