27 Sri Lankans rescued from Myanmar cybercrime camps return home

A group of 27 Sri Lankans, including eight women, who were victims of human traffickers in Myanmar, has returned to the country today (16).

They arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake onboard a SriLankan Airlines flight from Bangkok, Thailand.

It is reported that arrangements have been made to ensure their safe transport to their respective residences.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that another group of 14 Sri Lankans remain in captivity of human traffickers in Myanmar.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath has instructed the relevant authorities to take immediate action to facilitate their safe return.

Since the formation of the new government, a total of 63 Sri Lankans, who were held in human trafficking camps in Myanmar, have been successfully repatriated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism has strongly advised all individuals seeking foreign employment to adhere strictly to authorized procedures, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding against exploitation and trafficking.