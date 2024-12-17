Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

December 17, 2024   08:18 am

The Meteorology Department says the low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal is located to the east of the island as of this morning (17), and it is expected to gradually move west-northwestwards, moving towards the Tamil Nadu coast near the northern coast of Sri Lanka during the next 48 hours.

Cloudy skies can be expected over most parts of the island, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central, Uva, Central and North-western provinces, the Met. Department said.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm are likely at some places in Northern, Eastern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Matale District.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night, the statement added.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Matale and Trincomalee districts.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

