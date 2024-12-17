Four arrested over Meetiyagoda shooting

Police have arrested four suspects in connection with the shooting incident that took place in the Mahawatta area of Meetiyagoda.

Police Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga stated that the suspects were arrested during a raid carried out last evening (16), following a tip-off received by Meetiyagoda Police.

The shooting incident occurred on Sunday night when several individuals arrived in a three-wheeler and opened fire on a man and his daughter who were inside their home.

The injured were admitted to the Balapitiya Base Hospital for treatment.

Police stated that the father had been shot in the abdomen and the daughter had been shot in the leg.

Police Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga stated that four individuals, including the main suspect, have been arrested in connection with the shooting.