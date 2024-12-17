Sri Lanka and Malaysia discuss investment opportunities and tourism

Sri Lanka and Malaysia discuss investment opportunities and tourism

December 17, 2024   09:41 am

High Commissioner of Malaysia to Sri Lanka, Badli Hisham bin Adam has met with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Prime Minister”s Office to discuss avenues for enhancing economic, cultural, and tourism ties between the two nations.

During the discussion, the high commissioner reaffirmed Malaysia”s commitment to the longstanding bilateral relationship, the PM”s Media Division stated. 

Discussions focused on investment opportunities, collaboration in sectors like telecommunications and automobile assembly, and promoting Sri Lankan tourism in Malaysia, the statement added.

The Sri Lankan delegation at the meeting included Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Ms. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, Ms. Sashikala Premawardhane, Director General for Southeast Asia & Central Asia, and Ms. Thilini Ihalage, Director of the Southeast Asia & Central Asia Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

