Sajith to present all his educational qualifications to Parliament tomorrow
December 17, 2024 04:41 pm
Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa stated in Parliament today (17) that he will present all of his educational qualification certificates to the House tomorrow morning (18).
He made this statement in response to a question raised by Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.
“I plan to present all the educational qualifications I have obtained to the Parliament tomorrow morning. Not just the degree certificate but all the other additional certificates as well,” the Opposition Leader added.