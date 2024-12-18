Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

December 18, 2024   07:27 am

The Meteorology Department says the low pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal is currently located to the east of the Sri Lanka, and it is expected to gradually move west-northwestwards.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the Uva and Central provinces and in Rathnapura, Batticaloa, Ampara and Hambantota districts during the evening or night, the Met. Department said.

A few showers are likely over the North-western and Western provinces during the morning.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee district, it said.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

General Election candidates' expense reports to be publicized from today (English)

General Election candidates' expense reports to be publicized from today (English)

General Election candidates' expense reports to be publicized from today (English)

New Speaker urges ruling and opposition parties to collaborate for national progress (English)

New Speaker urges ruling and opposition parties to collaborate for national progress (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CAA conducts 342 raids on rice traders; fines imposed over 6 (English)

CAA conducts 342 raids on rice traders; fines imposed over 6 (English)

Modi attends ceremonial welcome for President Dissanayake at Rashtrapati Bhavan (English)

Modi attends ceremonial welcome for President Dissanayake at Rashtrapati Bhavan (English)

Justice Minister files complaint with CID over false information on Parliament website (English)

Justice Minister files complaint with CID over false information on Parliament website (English)

Modi assures India's continued economic support for Sri Lanka (English)

Modi assures India's continued economic support for Sri Lanka (English)