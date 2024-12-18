Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

The Meteorology Department says the low pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal is currently located to the east of the Sri Lanka, and it is expected to gradually move west-northwestwards.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the Uva and Central provinces and in Rathnapura, Batticaloa, Ampara and Hambantota districts during the evening or night, the Met. Department said.

A few showers are likely over the North-western and Western provinces during the morning.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee district, it said.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.