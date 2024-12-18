President returns to island after India visit

President returns to island after India visit

December 18, 2024   08:42 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake returned to the island yesterday (17) after successfully concluding a three-day official visit to India, according to President’s Media Division (PMD).

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake undertook this visit at the invitation of Indian President Droupadi Murmu. 

During the visit, the President engaged in several bilateral discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian government ministers, and leading Indian business magnates.

The delegation accompanying the President included Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Minister Vijitha Herath, as well as Labour Minister and Economic Development Deputy Minister Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando.

 

--PMD--

