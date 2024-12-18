Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said his government is not concerned with Adani Group’s dealings with other countries, but is instead focused only on what the conglomerate does in Sri Lanka.

He said his “stable government” intends to “pave the way” for more Indian investments. “We don’t have any concerns over how they (Adani) work with other countries. What is important for us is how they work with us,” Dissanayake told ET in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

“We are basically concerned about our investments, our development. We will be looking at how they have worked in our country. If they have worked in a manner that suits us, fits our initiatives, we don’t mind working with Adani Group.”

The business house, which has important investments in Sri Lanka, is under the scanner in the US and contesting an indictment by the FBI.

While the Sri Lankan President was clear his government would not be looking at the group through the same prism, he did flag some ecological worries over a project.

“They (Adani) are completing the west terminal of Colombo port. They are also looking at investments in the energy sector. There are so many investments they have looked at but unfortunately, a case has been filed by people who have environmental concerns,” said Dissanayake.

“We will be weighing the pros and cons of the case that is pending in the court, (as well as) the consensus of the people, and then see what is best. Environmental concerns are as important as investment for Sri Lanka,” he said.

On Adani Group’s decision to withdraw its request for a $553-million financing arrangement with the US International Development Finance Corporation, Dissanayake said, “I learnt that they have dropped it, but it seems they have their own sources of revenue or income for that.”



Source: The Economic Times

--Agencies