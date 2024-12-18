Former president Ranil hails Sri Lanka-India joint statement

December 18, 2024   08:59 am

Former president Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday hailed the joint statement issued by India and Sri Lanka during the island’s President Anura Kumara Disanayaka’s visit to India, saying it will further deepen bilateral cooperation.

India and Sri Lanka issued the joint statement after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Disanayaka held comprehensive and fruitful discussions in New Delhi on Monday.

In a statement here, Wickremesinghe welcomed the development, saying it further deepens Indo-Lanka cooperation.

“I also commend President Anura Kumara Disanayaka for going ahead with the economic and technical cooperation agreement (ETCA) and the development of Trincomalee as a regional energy and industrial hub,” he said.

Disanayaka visited Delhi as his first visit overseas since being elected president in mid-September. His Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) has historically adopted an anti-Indian stance, always questioning the Indian involvement in Sri Lanka. Wickremesinghe pioneered the ETCA with India amidst opposition from the JVP.

The joint statement said the two countries agreed to energy connectivity, the establishment of a high-capacity power grid interconnection and a multi-product pipeline for the supply of affordable and reliable energy.

They also agreed to explore the possibility of concluding a framework Agreement on Defence Cooperation.

 

Source: Indian Express

--Agencies

