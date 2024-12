SJB Member of Parliament, Dr. Harsha de Silva has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Finance (COPF).

The appointment was formally announced today by the Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

The COPF includes the following committee members:

Harshana Sooriyapperuma

Ravi Karunanayake

Harshana Rajakaruna

Nimal Palihena

Wijesiri Basnayake

Thilina Samarakoon

Lakmali Hemachandra