CPPCCs Vice-Chairwoman calls on PM Harini

CPPCCs Vice-Chairwoman calls on PM Harini

December 18, 2024   10:42 am

The Vice-Chairwoman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Vice Premier Level, Ms. Qin Boyong, has paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, at the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister welcomed Ms. Qin Boyong and her delegation, appreciating the longstanding friendship and underscoring the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, the Prime Minister’s Media Division reported.

Strengthening cooperation in disease control, sustainable developments, improving trade and cooperation in multilateral forums were discussed further, the statement said.

Senior officials present included Qi Zhenhong, Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka; Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister; Ms. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister; Ms. S. Vijitha Basnayake, Media Secretary to the Prime Minister; Ms. Ruwanthi Delpitiya, Director-General for East Asia; and Ms. Udani Gunawardena, Director of the East Asia Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

General Election candidates' expense reports to be publicized from today (English)

General Election candidates' expense reports to be publicized from today (English)

New Speaker urges ruling and opposition parties to collaborate for national progress (English)

New Speaker urges ruling and opposition parties to collaborate for national progress (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CAA conducts 342 raids on rice traders; fines imposed over 6 (English)

CAA conducts 342 raids on rice traders; fines imposed over 6 (English)

Modi attends ceremonial welcome for President Dissanayake at Rashtrapati Bhavan (English)

Modi attends ceremonial welcome for President Dissanayake at Rashtrapati Bhavan (English)

Justice Minister files complaint with CID over false information on Parliament website (English)

Justice Minister files complaint with CID over false information on Parliament website (English)