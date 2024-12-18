The Vice-Chairwoman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Vice Premier Level, Ms. Qin Boyong, has paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, at the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister welcomed Ms. Qin Boyong and her delegation, appreciating the longstanding friendship and underscoring the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, the Prime Minister’s Media Division reported.

Strengthening cooperation in disease control, sustainable developments, improving trade and cooperation in multilateral forums were discussed further, the statement said.

Senior officials present included Qi Zhenhong, Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka; Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister; Ms. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister; Ms. S. Vijitha Basnayake, Media Secretary to the Prime Minister; Ms. Ruwanthi Delpitiya, Director-General for East Asia; and Ms. Udani Gunawardena, Director of the East Asia Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.