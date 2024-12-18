Govt aims to raise foreign reserves to $15.1 billion by 2028 President
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that the government’s aim is to raise the country’s foreign exchange reserves to USD 15.1 billion by the year 2028.
Delivering a special statement in Parliament today (18), the President expressed confidence that his government would still be in power in 2028.
The President also expressed his strong confidence that the situation that existed in 2022 will never again occur in the country.