Shots fired at drug traffickers house in Homagama

December 18, 2024   02:26 pm

A residence said to belong to a drug trafficker, located in the Ranaviru Gama area of Homagama, was shot at early this morning (18), Meegoda Police said.

Police stated that preliminary investigations have revealed two unidentified gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle had carried out the shooting, and then fled the scene.

Police also revealed that the shooting was carried out using a 9mm pistol.

Accordingly, two bullet casings and a live bullet were found on the road in front of the house.

The shooting is suspected to have been ordered by a major drug trafficker hiding overseas, a high ranking officer of Meegoda Police said.

The owner of the house is believed to have been involved in purchasing drugs from several drug traffickers, which may have been the motive behind the shooting.

However, none of the occupants in the house were injured in the shooting, although two bullets had hit the wall and a window of the house.

Nugegoda Scene of Crime officers, who arrived at the scene, began preliminary investigations, while Meegoda Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

