Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

December 19, 2024   08:16 am

The Meteorology Department says the low-pressure area is in the Southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to move further north-westwards towards the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast during the next 2 days.

Several spells of showers may occur in Northern, Northwestern and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the Eastern and Uva provinces during the evening or night,the statement added.

Misty conditions can be expected particularly in Northern, North-Central, Central, Sabaragamwa and Eastern provinces during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

