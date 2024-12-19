Police constable injured in attack with broken bottle at Horana

Police constable injured in attack with broken bottle at Horana

December 19, 2024   11:22 am

A police constable was reportedly attacked with a broken empty liquor bottle at an inn in Horana. 

The officer, who sustained injuries to his face, head, and one arm, has been admitted to the Horana District General Hospital, according to an Ada Derana reporter.

The injured constable, attached to the Moragahahena Police Station, had arrived at the inn after work last night (18) and had a few drinks when he got into an argument with another person there.

The suspect then attacked the constable with the broken liquor bottle as he was leaving the establishment.

The suspect was arrested by Horana Police that night and is scheduled to be produced before the court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'This will be the last time we import rice if there are no natural disasters' - Trade Minister

'This will be the last time we import rice if there are no natural disasters' - Trade Minister

Verdict on petitions over Grade 5 Scholarship Exam on Dec. 31 (English)

Verdict on petitions over Grade 5 Scholarship Exam on Dec. 31 (English)

China plans to restart maritime research activities in Sri Lankan waters which were temporary halted (English)

China plans to restart maritime research activities in Sri Lankan waters which were temporary halted (English)

NPP manifesto and USAID programmes closely align in many ways - Ambassador Julie Chung (English)

NPP manifesto and USAID programmes closely align in many ways - Ambassador Julie Chung (English)

President participates in parliamentary proceedings (English)

President participates in parliamentary proceedings (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm