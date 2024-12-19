Police constable injured in attack with broken bottle at Horana

A police constable was reportedly attacked with a broken empty liquor bottle at an inn in Horana.

The officer, who sustained injuries to his face, head, and one arm, has been admitted to the Horana District General Hospital, according to an Ada Derana reporter.

The injured constable, attached to the Moragahahena Police Station, had arrived at the inn after work last night (18) and had a few drinks when he got into an argument with another person there.

The suspect then attacked the constable with the broken liquor bottle as he was leaving the establishment.

The suspect was arrested by Horana Police that night and is scheduled to be produced before the court.