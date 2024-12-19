Sri Lanka to import of high-quality dairy cattle from Pakistan

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the import of high-quality genetic dairy cattle from Pakistan in an effort to increase local milk production.

A budget of Rs. 100 million each was allocated in both 2023 and 2024 to acquire these high-quality dairy cattle with good genetics, but due to complications in the procurement process, the required cattle have not been obtained so far.

In response, the government has reached out to several countries regarding the possibility of a direct government-to-government transaction for suitable cattle.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), with the mediation of the Pakistan High Commission, has agreed to supply seven seminal male cattle of the Sahiwal and Nili-Ravi breeds to Sri Lanka.

Additionally, the government has decided to purchase a total of 20,000 semen doses from Sahiwal cattle from the National Dairy Development Board of India as a government-to-government transaction. This will continue until the bulls are imported and the bull semen is produced.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal submitted by the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation to acquire five Sahiwal bulls and two Nili-Ravi buffaloes from Pakistan, as well as to purchase 20,000 doses of Sahiwal bull semen from India through government transactions.