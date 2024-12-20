Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Central and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts during the evening or night, the Met. Department said.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places in Uva Province.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Uva and Eastern provinces during the morning, the statement added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.