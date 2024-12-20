Government extends rice importation period

The government has announced its decision to extend the period for rice importation until January 10, 2025, with the final agreement expected to be confirmed at the Cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday (23).

Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated yesterday (19) that measures would be taken to extend the rice import period as necessary. Accordingly, a Gazette notification formalizing the extension will be issued on December 24, 2024.

The current authorization for rice imports is set to expire at midnight today (20). Without an extension, any rice stocks imported after this deadline will need to be re-exported, according to Additional Director General of Customs and Customs Media Spokesperson Seevali Arukgoda.

Since the government granted permission for rice importation on December 4, the private sector has imported a total of 35,600 metric tons of rice. Of this, nearly 20,000 metric tons consist of Nadu rice, while 16,000 metric tons comprise Kekulu rice.

In addition, a shipment of 52,000 metric tons of rice ordered by the Sri Lanka State Trading (General) Corporation is expected to arrive at the port.

Meanwhile, responding to an inquiry made by Ada Derana, the Chairman of the Sri Lanka State Trading Corporation, Ravindra Fernando stated that a total of 10,400 metric tons of rice ordered by Sathosa through the Corporation have already been released to the market.