SC upholds death sentence for Vass Gunawardena and four others

The Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence imposed on former DIG Vass Gunawardena and four others, who were convicted over the abduction and murder of businessman Mohammed Siyam in 2013.

The defendants were informed of this decision today in the Colombo High Court.

Prison officials presented the five defendants in the case, including former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vass Gunawardena and his son, Ravindu Gunawardena, before the court which announced the decision today.

Colombo High Court Judge Aditya Patabendige informed the defendants that their appeals had been rejected, and the death sentence imposed by a three-member Colombo High Court bench had been upheld.

The attorney representing the defendants raised concerns regarding the implementation date of the sentence, noting that the Supreme Court had not specified when the death sentence would be enforced.

He pointed out that this detail was crucial if the defendants were hoping for a presidential pardon.

In response, Judge Patabendige clarified that the matter of the sentence’s implementation date falls under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and that he cannot issue an order on this matter.