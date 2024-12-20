Lanka T10 match-fixing scandal: Indian team owner granted bail

Lanka T10 match-fixing scandal: Indian team owner granted bail

December 20, 2024   11:49 am

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to the Indian owner of the ‘Galle Marvels’ team in the Lanka T10 Super League, Prem Thakur, who had been remanded in custody over allegations of match-fixing during the Lanka T10 cricket tournament in Kandy’s Pallekele Stadium.

The case was heard before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thilina Gamage today (20), where Thakur’s legal representatives requested his release on bail. 

In response, Senior State Counsel Udara Karunatilaka, representing the prosecution, requested that the court issue a suitable order that would allow the suspect to remain in Sri Lanka.

In response, the court released Thakur on a cash bail of Rs. 500,000, along with two sureties of Rs. 5,000,000 each. 

Additionally, the court imposed an overseas travel ban and ordered Thakur to appear before the Special Investigation Unit for Prevention of Offenses Relating to Sports, on every Wednesday.

Accordingly, the next hearing of the case is scheduled for January 27, 2025.

