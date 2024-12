Sri Lanka Cricket implements historic amendments to constitution

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced significant amendments to its Constitution following an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on Friday (December 20), including a substantial reduction in the total number of voting members from 147 to 60.

The amendments reaffirm SLC’s commitment to fostering good governance, transparency, inclusivity, and efficiency in its management structure, the SLC said in a statement.

The new voting structure ensures that voting rights are determined solely based on the level of cricket played by each member club, with all qualified clubs and associations being entitled to only one vote. This marks a pivotal step towards equitable representation and streamlined decision-making.

Further, in order to strengthen the transparency in financial management, the membership unanimously approved the establishment of the Audit Committee, Investment and Budget Committee, and Related Party Transactions Committee, the statement added.

This landmark initiative is expected to create a more level playing field for cricketing stakeholders, ensuring that representation within SLC reflects merit and contribution to the development of cricket across the nation.

SLC believes these constitutional amendments will foster a culture of professionalism, transparency, and meritocracy, paving the way for the holistic growth of cricket in Sri Lanka, it said.

In addition to the above changes, the Election Committee for SLC for the year 2025, headed by retired Court of Appeal Judge Ms. Malanie Gunaratne and four other members, was also appointed during the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The election committee will oversee the preparations and conduct the SLC’s upcoming elections, scheduled to take place in 2025.