Police to launch special security program for festive season

December 20, 2024   01:51 pm

Sri Lanka Police says a comprehensive security programme has been planned to ensure public safety during the upcoming Christmas and New Year festive season.

Speaking to the media, Police Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga stated that over 6,500 officers have been deployed in the Western Province alone to maintain security and order.

Additionally, more than 500 police officers dressed in civilian attire will be stationed near religious sites and crowded shopping areas to monitor and identify potential criminal activities.

A special security programme will also be implemented island wide to safeguard religious places of worship, including Catholic churches.

“We need your cooperation to ensure safety. Report any suspicious individuals to the nearest police station and remain vigilant about your belongings and money,” SSP Manathunga urged the public.

