Former CCD Director further remanded

Former Director of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Neville Silva, who was remanded in custody following his arrest, has been further remanded until December 30.

ASP Silva was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Police Field Force Headquarters on December 9 and produced before court on December 10.

The CID had launched an investigation based on a complaint that ASP Silva had allegedly acted in a biased manner toward a complainant when investigating a case filed with the CCD in August 2023.

It has been confirmed that during the investigation, ASP Silva had aided and abetted in an incident of abduction and wrongful confinement.

On December 13, he was remanded until today (20) after being produced before the court.