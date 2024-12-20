Former CCD Director further remanded

Former CCD Director further remanded

December 20, 2024   02:23 pm

Former Director of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Neville Silva, who was remanded in custody following his arrest, has been further remanded until December 30.

ASP Silva was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Police Field Force Headquarters on December 9 and produced before court on December 10.

The CID had launched an investigation based on a complaint that ASP Silva had allegedly acted in a biased manner toward a complainant when investigating a case filed with the CCD in August 2023.

It has been confirmed that during the investigation, ASP Silva had aided and abetted in an incident of abduction and wrongful confinement.

On December 13, he was remanded until today (20) after being produced before the court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's research efforts are not interconnected - President's Senior Advisor on Science & Tech (English)

Sri Lanka's research efforts are not interconnected - President's Senior Advisor on Science & Tech (English)

Cabinet spokesman shares updates on Arugam Bay security and other key issues (English)

Cabinet spokesman shares updates on Arugam Bay security and other key issues (English)

Cabinet approval to import salt to resolve shortage (English)

Cabinet approval to import salt to resolve shortage (English)

Sri Lanka must stick with IMF programme in 'good times and bad'  Ranil (English)

Sri Lanka must stick with IMF programme in 'good times and bad'  Ranil (English)

Cabinet approval to import 30,000 MT of non-iodized salt to resolve shortage

Cabinet approval to import 30,000 MT of non-iodized salt to resolve shortage

Clash between two underworld gangs inside Galle Prison

Clash between two underworld gangs inside Galle Prison

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm