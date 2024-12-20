Kudu Salindu granted bail

The Panadura Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to notorious underworld figure and drug kingpin Salindu Malshitha Gunaratne, also known as ‘Kudu Salindu’, on three sureties of Rs. 01 million each.

The order was issued by Panadura Chief Magistrate Saman Kumara when a case filed against him was taken up before the court today (20).

In addition to the three sureties, the suspect was ordered released under strict bail conditions.

On March 01, 2023, Nadun Chinthaka Wickremeratne alias ‘Harak Kata’ and his infamous accomplice Salindu Malshika alias ‘Kudu Salindu’ were arrested in Madagascar in a joint operation by the INTERPOL and Malagasy law enforcement authorities and Customs officials.

The duo was brought back to the island on March 15 after Malagasy defence officials informed the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry of the arrest of 8 suspects including the two Sri Lankan underworld figures.

Accordingly, ‘Kudu Salindu’ who was remanded in custody in connection with two cases, on murder and terrorism charges, has been granted bail after being produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for February 10, 2025.