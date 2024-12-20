Kudu Salindu granted bail

Kudu Salindu granted bail

December 20, 2024   05:04 pm

The Panadura Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to notorious underworld figure and drug kingpin Salindu Malshitha Gunaratne, also known as ‘Kudu Salindu’, on three sureties of Rs. 01 million each. 

The order was issued by Panadura Chief Magistrate Saman Kumara when a case filed against him was taken up before the court today (20). 

In addition to the three sureties, the suspect was ordered released under strict bail conditions.

On March 01, 2023, Nadun Chinthaka Wickremeratne alias ‘Harak Kata’ and his infamous accomplice Salindu Malshika alias ‘Kudu Salindu’ were arrested in Madagascar in a joint operation by the INTERPOL and Malagasy law enforcement authorities and Customs officials.

The duo was brought back to the island on March 15 after Malagasy defence officials informed the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry of the arrest of 8 suspects including the two Sri Lankan underworld figures.

Accordingly, ‘Kudu Salindu’ who was remanded in custody in connection with two cases, on murder and terrorism charges, has been granted bail after being produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for February 10, 2025.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's research efforts are not interconnected - President's Senior Advisor on Science & Tech (English)

Sri Lanka's research efforts are not interconnected - President's Senior Advisor on Science & Tech (English)

Cabinet spokesman shares updates on Arugam Bay security and other key issues (English)

Cabinet spokesman shares updates on Arugam Bay security and other key issues (English)

Cabinet approval to import salt to resolve shortage (English)

Cabinet approval to import salt to resolve shortage (English)

Sri Lanka must stick with IMF programme in 'good times and bad'  Ranil (English)

Sri Lanka must stick with IMF programme in 'good times and bad'  Ranil (English)

Cabinet approval to import 30,000 MT of non-iodized salt to resolve shortage

Cabinet approval to import 30,000 MT of non-iodized salt to resolve shortage

Clash between two underworld gangs inside Galle Prison

Clash between two underworld gangs inside Galle Prison

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm