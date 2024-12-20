SLPP Member of Parliament D.V. Chanaka has been appointed as the National Convenor of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

The former state minister was appointed to the post of SLPP National Convenor during a meeting held at former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s residence in Wijerama today (20).

Meanwhile, former MP Johnston Fernando has been assigned with the responsibility of overseeing and organizing the appointments of new rural and divisional leaders of the party.