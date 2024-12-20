President reveals plans to transform public service into streamlined state mechanism

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has highlighted the critical challenge of transforming Sri Lanka’s public service into an efficient state mechanism. He pointed out that the newly appointed committee tasked with reviewing state institutions would make decisions without being influenced by political pressures.

The President shared these views while addressing the District Secretaries and Divisional Secretaries conference today (20) at the Ministry of Home Affairs Auditorium, located in the “Nila Medura” building in Narahenpita, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

President Dissanayake noted that the public service, which has undergone multiple name changes from Government Agents to District Secretaries, boasts a history of nearly 200 years. He emphasized its pivotal role in steering the country towards a new direction.

However, the President stated that the current situation is far from satisfactory regarding the ultimate goals and objectives. He noted that the public has no trust in receiving fair services from state institutions and emphasized that the entire system has collapsed as a functioning state mechanism, the PMD said.

The President asserted that both political authorities and the public service must ask themselves whether they are prepared to restore the broken system.

He clarified that his focus was not on the positions within public service but rather on who occupies those positions and their ability to lead effectively. He also highlighted the lack of dynamic leadership in certain sectors, a gap he aims to address by providing training for 1,500 officials in India, as agreed upon during his recent visit.

Additionally, the government intends to grant scholarships for higher education abroad to a significant number of students who pass the Advanced Level examinations next year.

President Dissanayake questioned the basis on which some institutions and positions were established and reiterated the challenge of transforming the public service into an efficient state mechanism. This, he noted, requires a new framework.

He reaffirmed the commitment to reviewing state institutions through the newly established committee, which will make impartial decisions uninfluenced by political interference. While there is no intention to downsize the public service, the President acknowledged concerns about the high expenditure involved in maintaining it. He advocated for reforms to make the system more efficient and structured.

President Dissanayake also stressed the importance of re-evaluating community-based projects and announced plans to expedite the Digital Identity Card initiative and launch the “Clean Sri Lanka” project starting January 01, 2025.

He assured his full political support for these initiatives while emphasizing that their success depends on the contribution of public officials. Noting that 80% of the mandate rests on government employees, the President emphasized the need for harmony and mutual accountability between political authorities and government employees, it added.

Accordingly, the President stated that previous mandates have demonstrated alignment between the expectations and goals of political authorities and the public service. He added that both sides are in agreement on the tasks at hand.

The President also noted plans to implement several projects under three key areas: eradicating poverty, digital transformation, and reshaping societal attitudes through the “Clean Sri Lanka” project. These efforts aim to elevate the country to a new level.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized that he would stand in defense of any official who faces challenges, injustice, or unfair treatment while working towards these goals. However, he warned that any deliberate efforts by an official to obstruct or neglect these tasks would be met with equally firm action.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya; Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government Dr. A.H.M.H. Abeyrathne, Deputy Minister P. Ruwan Senarath, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Prime Minister G. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government S. Aloka Bandara, along with District Secretaries, Divisional Secretaries, and other officials.

--PMD